Utah man sets wildfire by trying to burn spider with lighter

A Utah man has been arrested on charges that he started a wildfire by trying to burn a spider with a lighter, AP reports.
Corey Allan Martin reported being in a pedestrian area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City, near the city of Springville. According to the resident, he tried to set the spider on fire, but did not explain why he did it.
The police found a can of marijuana in his belongings. There is no evidence that he deliberately set the fire, police said.
Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless arson and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to fire officials, the wildfire quickly spread across the mountain and covered less than 1 square kilometer as of Tuesday. Not a single house was damaged.