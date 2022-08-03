Civilnet.am: Artsakh Health Minister: Almost all wounds are shrapnel wounds, one of wounded is extremely serious

One of the soldiers wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shelling in Artsakh is in an extremely serious condition, another one is in a serious condition, and the condition of the rest is assessed as moderate or light, Artsakh Health MinisterMikael Hayriyan told Civilnet.am.

"Almost all the injuries are shrapnel injuries. At the moment there is no problem of any support or medication for the wounded," Hayriyan said.

Earlier, the Artsakh Armed Forces reported two dead and 14 wounded. It is reported that starting from 09:00 a.m. today, the Azerbaijani units, having grossly violated the ceasefire regime, shelled the military positions of the defense forces and the place of permanent deployment of one of the military units, using mortars, grenade launchers and assault rifles of different caliber, as a result of which the contract servicemen Gurgen Gabrielyan and Artur Khachatryan were mortally wounded.

Another 14 soldiers were wounded to varying degrees. According to Artsakh Ministry of Defense statement, measures are being taken to stabilize the situation with the command of Russian servicemen who carry out the peacekeeping mission. As of 18:00, the tactical situation is relatively stable.