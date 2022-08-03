News
Pelosi: China cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China cannot prevent world leaders from traveling to Taiwan, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said after her visit to the island, Reuters reported.

"Sadly, Taiwan has been prevented from participating in global meetings, most recently the World Health Organization, because of objections by the Chinese Communist Party," Pelosi said in statement.

"While they may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing Democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration."
