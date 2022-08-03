Gazprom: Canadian, EU, UK sanctions make it impossible to supply turbine for Nord Stream

Sanctions from Canada, the European Union, the UK and the current situation's inconsistency with Siemens' obligations make it impossible to deliver the turbine for Nord Stream, which was repaired in Canada and is now in Germany, Gazprom said.
Nord Stream, the main route for gas supplies from Russia to Europe, has been operating with restrictions since mid-June, and since late July, only 20% of the nearly 170 million cubic meters of capacity per day. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that the supply limitation is solely due to the sanctions, which caused problems with maintenance and repair of Siemens gas compressor units. Currently, only one turbine ensures the operation of the gas pipeline.