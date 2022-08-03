News
Russian Defense Ministry: Karabakh conflict zone has escalated
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, in the area of the Sarybaba heights, the Russian Defense Ministry's bulletin on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict reported.

"There is an aggravation of the situation in the contingent's zone of responsibility. The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the area of the Sarybaba hill. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are taking measures to stabilize the situation," the statement reads.
