Artsakh President calls expanded meeting of Security Council
Artsakh President calls expanded meeting of Security Council
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Today the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened an expanded session of the Security Council to discuss the military-political situation created in the republic.

Calling the actions of Azerbaijan against Artsakh, carried out since Monday, provocation, the president of Artsakh noted that necessary steps are taken to defuse the situation and peacefully resolve it through the commandment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh.

"Therefore, I appeal to our compatriots to show self-restraint and restraint. We can state that at this stage there are certain changes in the issue of defusing the situation, related both to the military situation and the Berdzor corridor," he said.
