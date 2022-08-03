Country to Live Party: Peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijan for Artsakh ruled out

Statement of the "Country to Live" party in connection with Azerbaijani aggression
Azerbaijan continues its destructive policy with the sole purpose to depopulate Artsakh, depriving the people of Artsakh of the inalienable right to live on their land. After the announcement on November 9, 2020, repeatedly violating the ceasefire yesterday and today, Azerbaijan in fact declared a new war on Artsakh.
Presence of victims and wounded as a result of actions, once again confirms that the peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijan for Artsakh is excluded. All this is once again happening by the tacit agreement of the international community, sometimes accompanied by standard appeals for bilateral peace.
However, Azerbaijan's reckless behavior in 2020 and the inadequate response of the international community to the war and subsequent events continue to generate new crimes against Armenians. For the international community, economic interest continues to prevail over universal human values, which are supposedly principles for the same international community.
Despite this, the "Country to Live" party expects the international community to give a clear assessment of Azerbaijan's actions, advocating for peace in the region. The international community must understand that even in 2020.
Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression has not broken the will of the people of Artsakh to live on their land, the people of Artsakh will continue to fight for their right to live on their land, even at the cost of their lives, despite the criminal policy of Azerbaijan and the tacit consent of the international community to it.