Police use force to detain citizens protesting against government

Some time ago, police forcibly detained a woman protesting against the government, as well as the son of journalist and writer Vahan Ishkhanyan Hovhannes Ishkhanyan, who demanded that the police present the reasons for the woman's detention.
Vahagn Chakhalyan, a founding member of the National Christian Party Zartonk, also participated in the protest in front of the government, saying that by detaining people, the police are trying to prevent people from joining the protest and raising their voice against the military actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in Artsakh.
Chakhalyan also said that the ambassadors of all countries operating in Armenia should gather right now in front of the government building and present what is happening in Artsakh.