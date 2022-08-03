Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Be prepared for any scenario

As a result of a conspiracy, Artsakh is being completely disarmed, a reliable land link with Armenia through the Lachin corridor is being hindered, and Artsakh is being depopulated as a result of all this, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the Armenia faction of the National Assembly, wrote on his Facebook page.
"Dear compatriots!
Since yesterday I have been in operative communication with Artsakh political forces, representatives of various state circles.
In fact, the situation remains tense and extremely dangerous.
I am in active working contact with the I Dat office in Brussels, which is in twenty-four-hour contact with international partners.
Unfortunately, our worst predictions and warnings are coming true.
We've been talking about these dangers since November 9. If they stay in power, we'll have new losses every day.
I repeat, with Nikol there are 2 ways: either a new war or a new capitulation.
This is expatriation in a peace package.
The only way out of this situation remains the elimination of this government.
Don't ask: where is the opposition? Be prepared for any scenario," he wrote.