Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Be prepared for any scenario
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

As a result of a conspiracy, Artsakh is being completely disarmed, a reliable land link with Armenia through the Lachin corridor is being hindered, and Artsakh is being depopulated as a result of all this, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the Armenia faction of the National Assembly, wrote on his Facebook page.

"Dear compatriots!

Since yesterday I have been in operative communication with Artsakh political forces, representatives of various state circles.

In fact, the situation remains tense and extremely dangerous.

I am in active working contact with the I Dat office in Brussels, which is in twenty-four-hour contact with international partners.

Unfortunately, our worst predictions and warnings are coming true.

As a result of the conspiracy, Artsakh is being totally disarmed, a reliable land link with Armenia through the Lachin corridor is being hindered, and as a result of all this, Artsakh is being depopulated.

We've been talking about these dangers since November 9. If they stay in power, we'll have new losses every day.

I repeat, with Nikol there are 2 ways: either a new war or a new capitulation.

This is expatriation in a peace package.

The only way out of this situation remains the elimination of this government.

Don't ask: where is the opposition? Be prepared for any scenario," he wrote.
