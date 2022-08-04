State Department: US is concerned about situation in Karabakh and calls for preventing further escalation

The United States is deeply concerned about the intense fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, said US State Department Speaker Ned Price.
The United States is deeply concerned and is closely following information regarding the intense fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, which has resulted in loss of life and injury.
The country calls for an immediate easing of tensions and avoiding further escalation.
The recent rise in tension underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive and stable solution to all issues related to or arising from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the State Department spokesman said in a statement.