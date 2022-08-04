China begins large-scale exercises around Taiwan

The People's Liberation Army of China has begun large-scale live-fire exercises around Taiwan, China Central Television reported.
The maneuvers, in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, kicked off Thursday at 1200 local time in six areas around the island and will last until Sunday noon.
The Chinese side issued a warning for ships and aircraft not to enter the water area and airspace in the areas where the exercises are taking place, the coordinates of which were published earlier.