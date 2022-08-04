News
Congressman Pallone calls on US to stop actions of Azerbaijani leadership by all possible means
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Frank Pallone , co-chairman of the Commission on Armenian Affairs of the US Congress, calls on the United States to stop the actions of the Azerbaijani leadership directed against the people of Artsakh by all possible means.

This is the latest example of Aliyev's threats to the people of Artsakh with an absurd demand to close the Lachin corridor, he tweeted.

The Congressman calls on the US State Department and the US Permanent Mission to the OSCE to condemn these actions and use any available diplomatic tools to stop Aliyev's dangerous actions.
