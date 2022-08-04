News
Speier: Aliyev will stop his bloody strike campaign against Artsakh people if US shows leadership
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US Congresswoman Jackie Speier called on the US to immediately stop providing any assistance to Azerbaijan.

"Aliyev will only stop his bloody drone strike campaign against the people of Artsakh if/when the U.S. shows leadership & strength. Pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately until it comes to the negotiating table," she tweeted.
