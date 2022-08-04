News
Biden promises to sign protocols on entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO
Biden promises to sign protocols on entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden welcomed the adoption by the US Senate of a resolution on NATO expansion and announced that he would sign documents on Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.

“Finland and Sweden joining the Alliance will further strengthen NATO’s collective security and deepen the transatlantic partnership," Biden said in a statement. "I look forward to signing the accession protocols and welcoming Sweden and Finland, two strong democracies with highly capable militaries, into the greatest defensive alliance in history."

Earlier, the US Senate adopted a resolution on the ratification of documents on the accession of Stockholm and Helsinki to the alliance. In accordance with the peculiarities of American legislation, the procedure for ratification is directly carried out by the president of the country, the Senate gives its consent to this. Biden welcomed the results of the vote in the upper house of Congress, drawing attention to the fact that the Senate review of these protocols on NATO expansion was the fastest since 1981.
