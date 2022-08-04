News
Artsakh Defense Army: 4 soldiers wounded in Azerbaijani aggressions are in critical condition
Artsakh Defense Army: 4 soldiers wounded in Azerbaijani aggressions are in critical condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The condition of 4 out of 19 servicemen who were wounded in Artsakh the day before is assessed as critical, the condition of one is assessed as extremely critical, Artsakh defense army reported.

The condition of the rest of the wounded is satisfactory.

On August 3, from 09:00, Azerbaijani units, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, fired at the combat positions of the Defense Army and the place of permanent deployment of one of the military units. In addition to small arms of various calibers, the enemy also used mortars, grenade launchers and strike UAVs, as a result of which contract servicemen Gurgen Gabrielyan and Artur Khachatryan were mortally wounded. According to the latest data, 19 servicemen received injuries of varying severity.

The goal of Azerbaijan's next aggression is to take advantageous positions in the area of ​​the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
