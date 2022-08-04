Taiwan to observe Chinese drills

Taiwan is deploying missile systems to track China's air force and keeping ships close to the "median line" to monitor the Chinese navy as Beijing launched exercises near the island on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing a Taiwanese source.
Large-scale exercises of the People's Liberation Army of China with live firing around Taiwan officially started on Thursday.
As noted, on Thursday morning, several Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed the “median line”. Also, according to the source, about 10 Chinese ships temporarily crossed the Taiwan Strait.