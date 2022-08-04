Oil prices are falling slightly

World oil prices on Thursday morning are slightly declining, investors assess the prospects for a reduction in global demand for this type of raw material, according to trading data and analysts' comments.
The price of September futures for Brent crude oil is reduced by 0.22%, to $96.57 per barrel, August futures for WTI - by 0.04%, to $90.63.
Oil quotes are slightly lower on Thursday morning, investors continue to assess the factors leading to a decrease in demand for this type of commodity, as a recession in the global economy remains possible and covid restrictions in China continue.