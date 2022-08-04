Copper is getting cheaper

The cost of copper on Thursday is reduced against the backdrop of worsening relations between the US and China, which is reflected in demand expectations, according to trading data.
September futures for copper on the Comex exchange fell 0.64% to $3.4565 per pound (about 0.45 kilograms).
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), following the results of previous trading, the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months decreased by 1.65%, to $7,677.5, aluminum - by 1.51%, to $2,378, zinc - by 1.06%, up to $3,277.