Copper is getting cheaper
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

 The cost of copper on Thursday is reduced against the backdrop of worsening relations between the US and China, which is reflected in demand expectations, according to trading data.

September futures for copper on the Comex exchange fell 0.64% to $3.4565 per pound (about 0.45 kilograms).

At the London Metal Exchange (LME), following the results of previous trading, the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months decreased by 1.65%, to $7,677.5, aluminum - by 1.51%, to $2,378, zinc - by 1.06%, up to $3,277.
