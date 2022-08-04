Borrell over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan: It is normal for legislators from our countries

The arrival of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in Taipei is not a reason for aggressive activity in the Taiwan Strait, said Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy. In his opinion, such a visit is a routine moment for Western officials.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally. We encourage all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, act with transparency," he tweeted.

For the first time, an EU representative reacted to Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan almost a day after her departure from Taipei. The trip of the American speaker caused an extremely negative reaction from Beijing, which considers the island to be part of its territory and opposed the arrival of the chairman of the lower house of Congress. In response to Pelosi's arrival, China has already launched large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.

Te United States, like the European Union, officially adheres to the One China policy, that is, it recognizes Beijing as the sole legitimate leadership of China, which also applies to Taiwan.