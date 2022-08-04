Artsakh FM: Attempts to equate aggressor - Azerbaijan - and victim of aggression are unacceptable

Official Stepanakert is interested in the fact that the international community always reacts to any attempts to destabilize the situation in the region, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“This is indicated in the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh. Moreover, we want a targeted reaction, even at the level of statements. But, unfortunately, we generally do not see any targeting in the reaction of the international community.
Moreover, some organizations, having declared the inadmissibility of escalation and their interest in stabilizing the situation, for some reason, actually put an equal sign between the aggressor and the side that was subjected to aggression. This is completely unacceptable.
It would be better to have no statements at all than statements that equate the victim of aggression and the side that started the aggression. In this case, this is a kind of, especially in the medium and long term, an additional incentive for new aggression.
We were subjected to aggression from Azerbaijan, and not Azerbaijan from our side. Therefore, it is wrong to put an equal sign both from a political, and even more so from a moral point of view,” David Babayan noted.