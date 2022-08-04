Taiwan's representative to Germany urges Bundestag delegation to visit island

Taiwan's representative in Germany, Xie Zhiwei, amid tensions between the authorities of mainland China and Taiwan, invited the delegation of the Bundestag (German parliament) to visit the island. He expressed his point of view in an interview published on Thursday with the newspaper Tagesspiegel.
He added that the current situation represents the greatest potential for military conflict since 1996.
Relations between mainland Chinese authorities and Taiwan have been extremely tense over the past few days due to Pelosi's visit to the island on Tuesday and Wednesday. China has repeatedly warned the American side that if the trip takes place, it will not remain without consequences, tough measures will be taken. Immediately after the arrival of Pelosi, Beijing announced plans to conduct military exercises with live firing in six areas of the water area around the island.