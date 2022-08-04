World warned of new transport crisis

The Danish shipping company Maersk, which specializes in shipping, has warned the world about the possibility of a new logistics crisis, CNBC reported.
According to Maersk, this year will see a slowdown in global demand for container transportation, especially fraught against the backdrop of increased warehouse occupancy, which is observed now.
The complication in the industry comes against the background of other problems, including overloaded supply chains and a decline in confidence from customers and consumers.
According to Maersk forecasts, the demand for sea containers in 2022 will fluctuate in the range from minus one to plus one percent.
In the second quarter, Maersk's freight volume was down 7.4 percent year-over-year. This is partly due to the company's withdrawal from the Russian market after the start of a special operation in Ukraine.