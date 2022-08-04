Turkologist: One of maps of how they imagine expansion of Azerbaijan at expense of Armenia, Iran and Georgia

The maps, which are widespread among both decision-makers and ordinary people, testify to the real political perceptions of Azerbaijan and Turkey regarding our region, Varuzhan Geghamyan, a turkologist, wrote in his Telegram channel.
He also noted. "Here is one of the most famous of them, which shows how they represent the expansion of the state of Azerbaijan at the expense of Armenia, Iran and Georgia.
One of the first political justifications for this was given back in 1920. On April 8, one of the founders of the Republic of Azerbaijan M. Rasulzadeh. "Turkey set the task of creating South-Western Azerbaijan, which would include part of Yerevan and Tiflis (Akhalkalaki and Akhaltsikhe districts) and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which would be joined by South-Western Azerbaijan, Adjara, Islamic Terek, Dagestan, Karabakh, Persian Garadagh, Tabriz, Marat. Thus, a great Azerbaijan should be created under the patronage of Turkey."
We are now witnessing not only how this is becoming a reality, but also how the de facto pro-Turkish authorities of Armenia are promoting it.