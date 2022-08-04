Chinese MFA ready to reconsider attitude towards dialogue with G7 countries

China may reconsider its attitude towards dialogue with the G7 countries if they do not reconsider their erroneous position on the situation around Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Thursday, RIA Novosti reported.
If the G7 countries do not change their erroneous position on the Taiwan issue, then we will have to reconsider the meaning of dialogue with them, the diplomat said.
Hua Chunying said she understands the general concern about the impact of the situation around Taiwan on China's cooperation with the G7 countries.
There are so many problems in the world, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian crisis, as well as economic, energy, food problems and a number of acute regional issues. All of them demand better cooperation between the G7 and China, but if they (the G7 countries) do not respect Beijing's core interests in matters related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity at all, and neglect China's core interests, then such an erroneous attitude cannot but affect on their cooperation with China in relevant important areas or on their relationship with each other, said Hua Chunying.