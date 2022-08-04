Medvedev says some countries want to push CSTO allies against each other

There are enough opponent countries interested in bashing their CSTO, EEU, and SCO allies together, but they won't have that pleasure, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, told RIA Novosti.
A post dedicated to geopolitics and the USSR appeared on Medvedev's page on Monday evening, but then disappeared. Medvedev said that these were manifestations of information warfare, noting that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.
"There are plenty of enemy countries and politicians interested in bumping allies in the CSTO, EAEC or SCO. We will not give them that pleasure. The work of all authorities of our country and our partners is aimed at this," he said.