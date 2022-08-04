Putin and Erdogan to discuss expanding trade and economic ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss energy and expanding trade and economic ties in Sochi on August 5, the Kremlin press service reports.
In accordance with the agreements reached at the bilateral meeting of the presidents in Tehran on July 19, it is planned to discuss in detail the topics of Russian-Turkish multifaceted cooperation, including the prospects for further expanding trade and economic ties and the implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector. It is also meant to continue the exchange of views on topical issues on the international agenda, the message says.