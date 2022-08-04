Pashinyan urges to talk on TV about government plans

In case of any project an important problem is that the potential beneficiary knows about the project, we have not solved this problem, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting today.

"We are still going around villages and towns, telling people: do you know about this case, people haven't even heard about it. It seems to us that we came, we came to the government meeting, we said, we presented, people know. It's not like that. Our job is to first inform people, then monitor, understand how the program works. Because maybe because of a comma, the government system sends people from corps to corps for 3 months. My assignment is not being done. Let it be mentioned on TV that a minister ate another minister, these programs must also be mentioned," Pashinyan said.

The Economy Minister said that they have allocated a certain budget for PR campaigns and now there are tenders for these actions. "We hope that in a very short time we will be able to bring our programs to potential beneficiaries through PR campaigns," he said.