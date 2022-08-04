Poland stocked up on gas for winter

Poland has completed preparations for the start of the heating season, having completely filled underground gas storage facilities (UGS). Anna Moskva, Minister of Climate and Environment of the country, announced this to Polsat TV channel.
The Minister noted that gas supplies continue, despite the reduction in the operation of the Nord Stream pipeline.
Coal is also continuously flowing into the country, Moscow added. The minister assured that, thanks to the reserves, the Poles would not have to worry about heating their houses in winter.
Gazprom stopped deliveries to Poland on April 27 due to the refusal of the national gas company PGNiG to switch to the ruble form of payment. Such a requirement in the country was considered a violation of the contract and refused to fulfill it.