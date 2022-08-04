Artsakh speaks about attempts by Azerbaijan to sow panic among Karabakh people

The National Security Service of Artsakh (Artsakh NSS), being consistent in the implementation of the functions and powers assigned to it by the legislation in the field of information security, informs that the Azerbaijani special services send messages containing false information and threats to the e-mail addresses and instant messengers of citizens and state structures of Artsakh, and try to create an atmosphere of fear by spreading panic.
The National Security Service statement noted that it is taking appropriate steps to prevent possible developments.
In case of receiving suspicious messages or threats, contact the official website of the Artsakh NSS or call the hotline numbers: 047-94-41-26 and 41-26.