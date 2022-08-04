Stoltenberg: NATO's task is to support Ukraine

Poland stocked up on gas for winter

Nairi Hokhikyan: There will be large-scale war against Artsakh in fall of 2025

Blinken praises Turkey's diplomatic efforts

NATO calls for immediate cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces

Blinken and Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh conflict

Ukrainian court extends Medvedchuk's arrest

Armenian authorities postpone buying new cars for parliament speaker

Armenian Assembly of America calls on UN General Assembly head to recognize Armenian Genocide

Russian MFA expresses extreme concern over escalation in Karabakh

Putin discusses escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Security Council members

Putin talks about his upcoming meeting with Erdogan

Taiwan urges world community to condemn China's military exercises

Peskov comments on Pashinyan's words about Karabakh operation

Chinese MFA ready to reconsider attitude towards dialogue with G7 countries

Peskov: Putin and Erdogan may discuss situation in Karabakh

Kremlin: Putin not planning phone talks with Aliyev amid Nagorno-Karabakh tensions

Peskov: Moscow is closely monitoring situation in Karabakh and calls for restraint

Maduro demands return of plane detained in Argentina to Venezuela

Armenian Foreign Minister informs foreign ambassadors about Azerbaijani aggression

Artsakh speaks about attempts by Azerbaijan to sow panic among Karabakh people

Pashinyan urges to talk on TV about government plans

Putin and Erdogan to discuss expanding trade and economic ties

Medvedev says some countries want to push CSTO allies against each other

Taiwan's representative to Germany urges Bundestag delegation to visit island

CSTO is concerned about armed clashes in Karabakh

Borrell over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan: It is normal for legislators from our countries

Artsakh parliament factions: We urge peacekeepers to take all measures and ensure stability

Pashinyan: Today Armenia is ready to provide communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan

Copper is getting cheaper

Pashinyan: We didn't agree to plan for new road and were not even offered draft plan

Turkologist: One of maps of how they imagine expansion of Azerbaijan at expense of Armenia, Iran and Georgia

Armenian government allocates AMD 723.7 million to National Security Service

Oil prices are falling slightly

Pashinyan: There is no Armenian soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh

Pashinyan talks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, Artsakh Army and security guarantees from Azerbaijan

Armenia calls for clarification of Russian peacekeepers mandate in Karabakh

Prosecuted Armenian political figure accuses PM of criminal consistent weakening of the army

Taiwan to observe Chinese drills

Artsakh FM: Attempts to equate aggressor - Azerbaijan - and victim of aggression are unacceptable

Biden promises to sign protocols on entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO

Artsakh FM on contact line situation: There are tendencies towards stabilization

Artsakh Defense Army: 4 soldiers wounded in Azerbaijani aggressions are in critical condition

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation went relatively stable on contact line with Azerbaijan

Speier: Aliyev will stop his bloody strike campaign against Artsakh people if US shows leadership

Congressman Pallone calls on US to stop actions of Azerbaijani leadership by all possible means

State Department: US is concerned about situation in Karabakh and calls for preventing further escalation

China begins large-scale exercises around Taiwan

WSJ: Walt Disney family ranch put up for sale in US

US mushroom house with thatched roof to be sold for millions of dollars

Xiaomi introduces gadget to control smart home with power of thought

Utah man sets wildfire by trying to burn spider with lighter

120 men arrested in South Africa for raping eight women

Scientists: Disasters related to climate change need more careful study

Reuters: Greek intelligence service admits to spying on journalist

Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Be prepared for any scenario

US boost its LNG supplies to Europe amid Ukraine war

UN Secretary-General slams 'grotesque greed' of oil and gas companies

Dutch government announces shortage of water

Artsakh Health Minister: Number of injured has reached 19, some of them moved to Yerevan

Police use force to detain citizens protesting against government

Jeremy Corbyn slams UK and West for arms supplies to Ukraine

Yerevan.Today: Several hundred soldiers urgently evacuated and demobilized from Artsakh in middle of night

OPEC+ agrees to boost its production

EU calls for 'immediate cessation of hostilities' between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces

Country to Live Party: Peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijan for Artsakh ruled out

Politico: Iran nuclear deal talks to resume on August 4

Artsakh President calls expanded meeting of Security Council

Russian Defense Ministry: Karabakh conflict zone has escalated

Gazprom: Canadian, EU, UK sanctions make it impossible to supply turbine for Nord Stream

Gerhard Schroeder: Idea that president of Ukraine will be able to return Crimea militarily is absurd

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani attempt to unilaterally change legal regime in Lachin corridor unacceptable

Pelosi: China cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan

Because of unclear mandate and limited number of Russian peacekeepers, relative peace is threatened

Arkady Karapetyan: Did government fail to build alternative road because of miscalculation or on purpose?

German household bills rise to record high for gas and electricity

Civilnet.am: Artsakh Health Minister: Almost all wounds are shrapnel wounds, one of wounded is extremely serious

Italian Parliament approves bill on ratification of Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO

NEWS.am BREAKING: 2 Karabakh soldier die in Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh

ASEAN countries call for restraint over Taiwan situation

OSCE calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to de-escalate

State Department approves sale of THAAD and Patriot to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Swiss government extends sanctions on Russia

Artsakh MFA condemns Azerbaijani aggressive actions

BREAKING: Artsakh Armed Forces have two casualties, another 14 servicemen wounded to varying degrees

US successfully tests Iron Dome

Artsakh president declares partial military mobilization

NATO concerned over escalation of Artsakh situation

Australian PM announces first military readiness check in 10 years

168.am: High-ranking official of US Forces Command in Europe and Africa in Armenia

Karen Mirzoyan: This is dangerous game, which can have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss issues on international and regional agenda

ISW: Iran could send the first batch of combat UAVs to Russia

Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan is squeezing ring even tighter, demanding complete disarmament

SCO Secretary General speaks against external interference in member states affairs

Artur Vanetsyan: Use of force is responded to by force

Political analyst: Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo

Gas prices soared by almost 10 times in Asia

Statement: Current policy of authorities may be destructive for Armenia's economy

Karabakh soldier dies in Azerbaijani aggression