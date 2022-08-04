Taiwan urges world community to condemn China's military exercises

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemns China's military activity off the coast of the island and calls on the entire world community to condemn China's "military threat" to Taiwan, the island's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry, in response to the start of large-scale live-fire exercises by the Chinese army around the island on Thursday, released a statement noting that China's live-fire exercises endangered Taiwan's national security, increased regional tensions, and disrupted normal international trade and economic exchanges.

The agency compared China's missile launches to North Korea's behavior and strongly condemned them, and called on the international community to condemn China's actions.

The Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to jointly condemn China's military threat to Taiwan, the statement said.

China's large-scale live-fire exercise around Taiwan officially kicked off on Thursday. The drills, in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, began on Thursday at 12:00 local time, in six areas around the island, the exercises will last until 12:00 Sunday.