Peskov: Moscow is closely monitoring situation in Karabakh and calls for restraint

Moscow is closely observing the situation in Karabakh and calls on the parties for restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, Izvestia reports.
"Indeed, we are watching very closely, we are naturally concerned about the aggravation of the situation, we call on the parties to restrain, most importantly, to fulfill all the provisions of the well-known tripartite documents," he said.
According to him, against the background of tension in the region, Russian leader Vladimir Putin's schedule does not currently include negotiations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, but the conversation can be quickly coordinated.
In addition, Peskov did not rule out that Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss the situation at a meeting in Sochi on Friday.