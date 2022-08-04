News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Peskov: Moscow is closely monitoring situation in Karabakh and calls for restraint
Peskov: Moscow is closely monitoring situation in Karabakh and calls for restraint
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow is closely observing the situation in Karabakh and calls on the parties for restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, Izvestia reports.

"Indeed, we are watching very closely, we are naturally concerned about the aggravation of the situation, we call on the parties to restrain, most importantly, to fulfill all the provisions of the well-known tripartite documents," he said.

According to him, against the background of tension in the region, Russian leader Vladimir Putin's schedule does not currently include negotiations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, but the conversation can be quickly coordinated.

In addition, Peskov did not rule out that Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss the situation at a meeting in Sochi on Friday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nairi Hokhikyan: There will be large-scale war against Artsakh in fall of 2025
Azerbaijan aims to capture the most important heights in the territory of Artsakh...
 NATO calls for immediate cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces
“NATO calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces...
 Blinken and Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh conflict
Blinken noted that the US is ready to engage bilaterally with like-minded partners...
 Ukrainian court extends Medvedchuk's arrest
On August 1, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin...
 Russian MFA expresses extreme concern over escalation in Karabakh
We are extremely concerned about the escalation of tension in the area of the Lachin corridor...
 Putin discusses escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Security Council members
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation related to the aggravation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos