Armenian authorities postpone buying new cars for parliament speaker

54 million drams (more than $120,000 - ed.), previously allocated for the purchase of RAV 4 cars that accompanied the expensive official car of Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, were returned to the reserve fund of the government. A relevant decision was made at the Cabinet meeting today.
The importer Toyota Yerevan LLC is unable to import cars with the necessary technical parameters for the National Assembly due to external factors, in particular, the current situation in Russia and the applied sanctions. Therefore, the National Assembly considered it advisable to refrain from purchasing the above-mentioned vehicles.