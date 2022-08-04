News
Peskov comments on Pashinyan's words about Karabakh operation
Peskov comments on Pashinyan's words about Karabakh operation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Close contacts between Russia and Armenia will help clarify issues regarding the actions of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the details of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh should be specified.

"There are trilateral documents, which are the main starting point. The main thing is to fulfill all the obligations that the parties have undertaken under these documents. If there are questions, of course, they must be answered. But at the same time, the close contacts that we have at various levels with the Armenian side will allow us to clarify the issues that exist," Peskov said.
