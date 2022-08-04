News
Russian MFA expresses extreme concern over escalation in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

We are extremely concerned about the escalation of tension in the area of the Lachin corridor and other sections of the line of contact. Unfortunately, there have been casualties. We offer our deep condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. This was noted in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry. 

"Russian peacekeepers are making all necessary efforts to stabilize the situation "on the ground". Active work with both sides is being carried out through all channels and at all levels, including the country's top leadership. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, is in close contact with his Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues.

We urge the sides to show restraint and observe the ceasefire. We believe that the existing conflicts should be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic means, taking into account the positions of the parties and in strict compliance with the statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on 9 November 2020.

We are convinced that the efforts of the sides should be concentrated on forming a positive agenda in relations between Baku and Yerevan within the framework of existing trilateral negotiation formats," the statement says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
