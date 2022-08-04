Georgia demands to introduce visas for Russians and Belarusians and limit their stay in country

In Georgia, more than 13,000 people signed a petition addressed to the Georgian government and parliament demanding the introduction of a visa regime for citizens of Russia and Belarus.
The document was published on the website Manifest.ge. The petition proposes to the country's leadership to introduce a visa regime for citizens of these countries in order to limit their stay in Georgia to three months.
In this case, the citizens of Russia and Belarus will not be able to stay in Georgia for more than three months, which means that the purpose of their visit will be tourism and travel, and not business activities, the statement says.
Earlier, the opposition parliamentary party also demanded the introduction of a visa regime for citizens of Russia and Belarus.