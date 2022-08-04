Spain announces new energy saving measures

Spain has announced new energy saving measures. These include limiting the temperature of air conditioning and heating in public and large commercial buildings, The Guardian reported.
Under the decree, which takes effect in seven days and applies to public buildings, shopping malls, cinemas, theatres, train stations and airports, heating temperatures must not exceed 19 degrees and air conditioning below 27 degrees. Doors must be closed so as not to waste energy, and the lights in shop windows must be turned off after 22:00.
Signs or screens explaining energy saving initiatives should be displayed in the indicated premises.
Although Spain is not as dependent on energy supplies from Russia as many other EU countries, it has agreed to cut its gas consumption by 7-8%.
The measures will be in effect until November 2023.