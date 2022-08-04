News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Spain announces new energy saving measures
Spain announces new energy saving measures
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

 Spain has announced new energy saving measures. These include limiting the temperature of air conditioning and heating in public and large commercial buildings, The Guardian reported.

Under the decree, which takes effect in seven days and applies to public buildings, shopping malls, cinemas, theatres, train stations and airports, heating temperatures must not exceed 19 degrees and air conditioning below 27 degrees. Doors must be closed so as not to waste energy, and the lights in shop windows must be turned off after 22:00.

Signs or screens explaining energy saving initiatives should be displayed in the indicated premises.

Although Spain is not as dependent on energy supplies from Russia as many other EU countries, it has agreed to cut its gas consumption by 7-8%.

The measures will be in effect until November 2023.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Poland stocked up on gas for winter
Coal is also continuously flowing into the country...
 Oil prices are falling slightly
The price of September futures for Brent crude oil is reduced by 0.22%...
 OPEC+ agrees to boost its production
The cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia...
 German household bills rise to record high for gas and electricity
German household bills rose to a record high for gas and electricity...
 Gas prices soared by almost 10 times in Asia
Asian LNG importers are forced to raise their purchase prices in order to remain competitive...
 Oil prices remain stable
The price of October futures for Brent crude oil is reduced by 0.02%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos