Blinken: We oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo

The United States opposes any unilateral effort to change the status quo in Taiwan, especially by force, and its policy on Taiwan has not changed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Southeast Asian counterparts, Reuters reported.
"The United States and other countries believed escalation serves no one, Blinken said, "and could have unintended consequences that serve no one's interests, including ASEAN members, and including China."
On Thursday, China launched several missiles while conducting the largest military drills around Taiwan in history, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China has made every diplomatic effort to avert the crisis, but will not allow its core interests to be violated.
Blinken is in Cambodia for a meeting of more than 27 countries on security issues, which is expected to discuss the food crisis, stability in the Taiwan Strait and the crisis in Myanmar.