Japan protests to China over military exercises in Taiwan Strait

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said five ballistic missiles fired by China landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as part of a Chinese military exercise.
The exercise, the largest in Chinese history in the Taiwan Strait, began as planned at noon and included live firing in waters north, south and east of Taiwan, Reuters reported.
"We have protested strongly through diplomatic channels," Kishi said.
The zone extends 200 nautical miles from the outer limits of Japan's territorial waters, and North Korean missiles have hit another part of Japan's EEZ in the past.
The exercise comes two days after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, and just hours after China said a planned meeting between its foreign ministers and Japan's foreign minister was canceled because of the G7 statement on Taiwan.