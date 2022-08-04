News
France to have LGBT rights ambassador
France to have LGBT rights ambassador
Region:World News
Theme: Society

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced the creation of a new post of ambassador for LGBT+ rights as part of an effort to combat discrimination around the world, the AP reports.

She said an ambassador will be appointed by the end of the year who will be responsible, among other things, for the universal decriminalization of homosexuality and trans-identity.

She also announced the creation of a €3 million fund to fund ten new LGBT+ centers, in addition to the 35 that already exist in France.
