Reservist participating in three-month training camp dies suddenly in Armenia
Reservist participating in three-month training camp dies suddenly in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported the sudden death of a reservist participating in a three-month training camp.

"Atom Harutyunyan (born in 1978), a participant of the three-month training camp, died suddenly in his sleep at the N military unit of the Defense Ministry today. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the sorrow of the loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and comrades-in-arms of Atom Harutyunyan. A forensic medical examination was assigned to determine the cause of death," the statement reads.
