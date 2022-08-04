Spain announces new energy saving measures

ING Group: Turkey's consumer price inflation could rise to 90% by the end of this year

Artsakh health minister speaks about injured soldiers' condition

Russian Defense Ministry: Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh record 4 violations by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during day

France to have LGBT rights ambassador

Estonian FM calls for stopping issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens

Japan protests to China over military exercises in Taiwan Strait

Ministry of Health: Number of people infected with COVID -19 in intensive care units and hospitals is increasing

Charles Michel is in close contact with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

World warned of new transport crisis

Main Directorate: As of 19:00, operational and tactical situation on contact line is relatively stable

Abrahamyan: Baku is preparing basis for intensification of pressure in direction of so-called Zangezur corridor

EU intends to prepare another 8 billion euro financing package for Ukraine by September

Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent meets with representatives of Artsakh public and opposition forces

Peskov: Date of Putin's visit to Armenia is being specified

Georgia demands to introduce visas for Russians and Belarusians and limit their stay in country

Peskov: Putin and Erdogan will not hold press conference due to Turkish schedule

Armenian MP: Azerbaijan has given time until September 1

Blinken: We oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo

Former FM: In statement of November 9, 2020 there is no word about demilitarization of Republic of Artsakh

Stoltenberg: NATO's task is to support Ukraine

Reservist participating in three-month training camp dies suddenly in Armenia

Poland stocked up on gas for winter

Nairi Hokhikyan: There will be large-scale war against Artsakh in fall of 2025

Blinken praises Turkey's diplomatic efforts

NATO calls for immediate cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces

Blinken and Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh conflict

Ukrainian court extends Medvedchuk's arrest

Armenian authorities postpone buying new cars for parliament speaker

Armenian Assembly of America calls on UN General Assembly head to recognize Armenian Genocide

Russian MFA expresses extreme concern over escalation in Karabakh

Putin discusses escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Security Council members

Putin talks about his upcoming meeting with Erdogan

Taiwan urges world community to condemn China's military exercises

Peskov comments on Pashinyan's words about Karabakh operation

Chinese MFA ready to reconsider attitude towards dialogue with G7 countries

Peskov: Putin and Erdogan may discuss situation in Karabakh

Kremlin: Putin not planning phone talks with Aliyev amid Nagorno-Karabakh tensions

Peskov: Moscow is closely monitoring situation in Karabakh and calls for restraint

Maduro demands return of plane detained in Argentina to Venezuela

Armenian Foreign Minister informs foreign ambassadors about Azerbaijani aggression

Artsakh speaks about attempts by Azerbaijan to sow panic among Karabakh people

Pashinyan urges to talk on TV about government plans

Putin and Erdogan to discuss expanding trade and economic ties

Medvedev says some countries want to push CSTO allies against each other

Taiwan's representative to Germany urges Bundestag delegation to visit island

CSTO is concerned about armed clashes in Karabakh

Borrell over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan: It is normal for legislators from our countries

Artsakh parliament factions: We urge peacekeepers to take all measures and ensure stability

Pashinyan: Today Armenia is ready to provide communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan

Copper is getting cheaper

Pashinyan: We didn't agree to plan for new road and were not even offered draft plan

Turkologist: One of maps of how they imagine expansion of Azerbaijan at expense of Armenia, Iran and Georgia

Armenian government allocates AMD 723.7 million to National Security Service

Oil prices are falling slightly

Pashinyan: There is no Armenian soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh

Pashinyan talks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, Artsakh Army and security guarantees from Azerbaijan

Armenia calls for clarification of Russian peacekeepers mandate in Karabakh

Prosecuted Armenian political figure accuses PM of criminal consistent weakening of the army

Taiwan to observe Chinese drills

Artsakh FM: Attempts to equate aggressor - Azerbaijan - and victim of aggression are unacceptable

Biden promises to sign protocols on entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO

Artsakh FM on contact line situation: There are tendencies towards stabilization

Artsakh Defense Army: 4 soldiers wounded in Azerbaijani aggressions are in critical condition

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation went relatively stable on contact line with Azerbaijan

Speier: Aliyev will stop his bloody strike campaign against Artsakh people if US shows leadership

Congressman Pallone calls on US to stop actions of Azerbaijani leadership by all possible means

State Department: US is concerned about situation in Karabakh and calls for preventing further escalation

China begins large-scale exercises around Taiwan

WSJ: Walt Disney family ranch put up for sale in US

US mushroom house with thatched roof to be sold for millions of dollars

Xiaomi introduces gadget to control smart home with power of thought

Utah man sets wildfire by trying to burn spider with lighter

120 men arrested in South Africa for raping eight women

Scientists: Disasters related to climate change need more careful study

Reuters: Greek intelligence service admits to spying on journalist

Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Be prepared for any scenario

US boost its LNG supplies to Europe amid Ukraine war

UN Secretary-General slams 'grotesque greed' of oil and gas companies

Dutch government announces shortage of water