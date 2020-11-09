Former FM: In statement of November 9, 2020 there is no word about demilitarization of Republic of Artsakh

In the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 there is not a single word about the demilitarization of the Republic of Artsakh and the withdrawal of armed forces from the Republic, former head of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry Masis Mayilyan wrote on his Facebook page.
"In response to the August 3, 2022 statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Armenia of violating point 4 of the well-known tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020.
The Azerbaijani side keeps making tireless attempts to take the words "the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces" out of the context of the Statement and to present this proposal as a demand for the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the entire Nagorno-Karabakh.
In fact, point 4 of the Statement of November 9 is closely related to the previous point 3 of the document, which rejects the Azerbaijani interpretation of the document. This point clearly defines the geography of the deployment of the PKK, and hence the withdrawal of Armenian troops. The contact line and the Lachin corridor are specified as the deployment areas of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
That is, point 4 is an agreement on the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces not from the whole of Nagorno-Karabakh, but from those places where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed. Since the peacekeepers are not yet deployed along the entire Line of Contact, which is impossible due to the small size of the contingent, the units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have the right and should be on combat duty in most sections of the Line of Contact. There is not a single word in the Statement about the demilitarization of the Republic of Artsakh and the withdrawal of armed forces from the Republic," the former minister wrote.