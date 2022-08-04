News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Armenian MP: Azerbaijan has given time until September 1
Armenian MP: Azerbaijan has given time until September 1
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has given time until September 1 at most to change the route from Armenia to Karabakh, which currently runs through the Lachin corridor, opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan told NEWS.am.

He recalled the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the threat of changing the road regime in case the route is changed.

"Why, in that case, Armenia did not raise the issue of new construction during this time? The authorities behind the scenes agreed to this route, to the transfer of Berdzor, Aghavno and Sus, but did not take the steps resulting from it. Realizing that if they didn't build the Armenian part of the road, it would cause big problems, they didn't build it," the MP said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos