Abrahamyan: Baku is preparing basis for intensification of pressure in direction of so-called Zangezur corridor

One of the main problems of Azerbaijan is the demilitarization of Artsakh. It is not only about the withdrawal of servicemen from Artsakh with the Armenian account, but also about the disarmament of paramilitary structures of Artsakh as a whole. MP from the "I have honor" faction of the National Assembly Tigran Abrahamyan told NEWS.am.

"Secondly, we are speaking about the corridor connecting Armenia with Artsakh, because it is already clear now that Azerbaijan is not simply changing the route, but actually turning the corridor into a road, which will result in a fairly large security vulnerability for those who travel along this road.

The other issue concerns the surrender of the villages of Berdzor, Sus and Aghavno. This is very important for Azerbaijan, and at this stage they are trying to ensure a military-political victory for Aliyev. And fourthly, the basis for increasing the pressure on the territory of Armenia in the direction of providing the so-called "Zangezur corridor," which promises to create a tense situation again," he said.

He noted with regret that after 2018 and the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan, with Turkey's active support, acts quite prudently and step by step restricts Armenia's ability to show any flexibility.

Regarding Nikol Pashinyan's statement that at the moment Azerbaijan can go to Nakhchivan through the territory of the Republic of Armenia in accordance with the procedure established by the RA legislation, Tigran Abrahamyan said. "Obviously, after overcoming the current processes, the next main target will be the so-called Zangezur corridor." In this case, the Armenian government is trying to present a situation that goes in terms of regional unblocking, which implies opening all kinds of communications. The Armenian Prime Minister's hints referred to the possibility of using this road, not the provision of a corridor.