Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent meets with representatives of Artsakh public and opposition forces
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Major General Andrey Volkov, met with representatives of Artsakh's public and opposition forces.

"During the meeting Major General Andrey Volkov clarified the position of the peacekeeping contingent regarding the ongoing events, informed about the work done, and also assured that the Russian Federation would take all measures to prevent further aggravation of the situation," a report on the Telegram channel of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
