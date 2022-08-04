Main Directorate: As of 19:00, operational and tactical situation on contact line is relatively stable

As of 19:00 Thursday, the operational and tactical situation on the line of contact is relatively stable. According to Artsakh information headquarters, no significant violations were recorded during the day.
Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Artsakh are taking continuous steps to de-escalate the situation through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces.
The situation in Artsakh has become tense since Monday. Yesterday the Azerbaijani side resorted to aggressive actions, also using shock FARs, which resulted in 2 dead and 14 wounded from the Armenian side.