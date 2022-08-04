News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Main Directorate: As of 19:00, operational and tactical situation on contact line is relatively stable
Main Directorate: As of 19:00, operational and tactical situation on contact line is relatively stable
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

As of 19:00 Thursday, the operational and tactical situation on the line of contact is relatively stable. According to Artsakh information headquarters, no significant violations were recorded during the day.

Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Artsakh are taking continuous steps to de-escalate the situation through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

The situation in Artsakh has become tense since Monday. Yesterday the Azerbaijani side resorted to aggressive actions, also using shock FARs, which resulted in 2 dead and 14 wounded from the Armenian side.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos