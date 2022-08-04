Charles Michel is in close contact with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

European Council President Charles Michel is in close contact with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders over the latest escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone. Michel has already spoken to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and will soon talk to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Euronews reported.
"His team and the EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar have been in intense contact with both sides over the past days, to push for immediate de-escalation and progress on all agenda items on the table via dialogue," the official said.