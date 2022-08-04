Estonian FM calls for stopping issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu calls to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens. According to Bloomberg, he proposes including this measure in the next package of EU sanctions against Russia.
"We have to raise the cost of Russian aggression through additional sanctions, weapons and by increasingly isolating Russia," Reinsalu said.
Individual EU member states, including the Baltic states and the Czech Republic, have imposed visa restrictions on Russian citizens in addition to halting direct flights from Russia. But the EU-wide visa ban has yet to gain consensus in the 27-member bloc.
Reinsalu said he is seeking support among other countries ahead of the new package, which will be drafted later this month. "It’s going to be a very difficult winter,” he said. “Russia will certainly try to take advantage of the situation to break Western unity."
Reinsalu, who said Russia seeks to "destroy Ukrainian statehood," made it clear he wants to go further, expressing support for a Latvian policy requiring Russian citizens entering the country to sign a document "condemning the invasion."