Artsakh health minister speaks about injured soldiers' condition

Several Artsakh soldiers who received minor injuries have already been discharged from the hospital after sustaining injuries as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, Artsakh Minister of Health Mikayel Hayriyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

One of the soldiers, who is in an extremely serious condition has a little positive dynamic, he added.

The number of soldiers injured as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation is 19. Four of them are in a serious condition, one is in an extremely critical condition, the condition of the other servicemen is assessed as medium and light.

Starting from 09:00 on August 1, in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic, the Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation, making attempts to cross the contact line, which were stopped by the forces of the Defense Forces. As a result of these provocations, the Armenian side had two victims.

Today, as of 19:00, the operational-tactical situation along the contact line was relatively stable.