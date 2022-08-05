Pelosi says her trip to Taiwan was not intended to change the island's status quo

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her trip to Taiwan was not intended to change the status quo in Taiwan or the region.
“They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there,” she said.
Pelosi added her trip to Taiwan was not intended to change the status quo for the island but to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said China's military exercises were a serious problem as officials estimated five ballistic missiles had landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.